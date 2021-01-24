Ujjain: Government Girls Post-graduate College organises online induction programme

Ujjain: Government Girls Post-graduate College (GGPGC) organised an online induction programme for the fresh batch of of the first year students of under graduate and post-graduate programs recently.

“Know your college, maintain discipline, follow corona norms and participate in college activities. College provides you a platform to hone your latent talents,” GGPGC principal Dr Anita Manchandia said in her address at the inaugural session of the three day online induction programme.

The programme was conducted by the IQAC under the IDP of World Bank Scheme, MPHEQIP to make the students aware about the college.

On the day one of the programme the freshers were welcomed by principal. Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj explained the vision and mission of the college. The code of conduct was discussed by Dr Hemant Gahlot. Syllabi, examination and evaluation procedure was explained by Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal. Dr Leena Lakhani elicited the concept, importance and series of workshops and trainings conducted in the college. The programme was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava.

On day 2, Dr VK Gupta talked about the programme outcomes that should be reflected in students’ personality. Dr Neeta Tapan familiarised the students with college and explained the preparation for NAAC. She told that new students who have been away from the college premises this year due to corona in this way know about the college through teachers’ deliberations and presentations. Dr Pratibha Akhand depicted the infrastructure of the college. Dr Nikhat Parveen explained the scholarships and various government schemes. Dr Bharti Shrivastava talked about Swami Vivekanand Career Guidance Cell and placement scenario. The anchoring on the second day was done by Dr Samina Qureshi.

On day 3 Dr Archana Parmar elaborated the youth festival and annual function activities. Dr Sangeeta Karlekar told the students about sports, yoga and fitness activities. Lt Dr Saroj Ratnakar talked about NCC and Dr Hemlata Chouhan explained NSS activities. The presidential address was given by principal Dr Manchandia. Dr Rekha Sharma conducted the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks.