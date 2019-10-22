Ujjain: Gov school teacher commits suicide

Ujjain: A government school teacher committed suicide by jumping into the river Kshipra at Gaughat on Monday evening.

Surendra Sharma, son of Shivnarayan Sharma (51) resident of Vednagar was a teacher posted at Government Dhanmandi School. On Monday evening, Sharma reached the Gaughat by his bike and wrote a suicide note to his younger brother Pravin Sharma on WhatsApp. Pravin rushed to the Gaughat where he found the footwear, mobile phone and ATM card of his brother. On being informed, Neelganga police also reached the ghat with professional divers but due to darkness, the body could not be fished out. The police recovered the body on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am.

According to Pravin, his brother feared of being a cancer patient as he wrote in the suicide note.