Ujjain: Goons paraded by police

Ujjain: Police paraded the goons who launched a fatal attack on canteen owner near a country liquor wine shop. According to reports, few days ago some goons attacked a restaurant owner in village Panwasa under Chimanganjmandi police station limits. They trashed the owner brutally and damaged the canteen also.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. During investigation the police examined the CCTV footages, identified the goons, arrested them and registered an FIR. They paraded them in the area.