Ujjain: Good books open doors of knowledge, opines ex-ECI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Books “Samay Ki Dastak” written by journalist Sandeep Kulshrestha and “Sarokar” written by former public relations officer Chander Sonane were released during a programme organised at Bhartiya Gyanpeeth.

Former Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat as the chief guest on the occasion said, good books open a new door to the light of knowledge. Books are our friends who show us the right path. Good books have the power to change society and the entire era.

Presently there are many digital platforms to acquire knowledge but to inculcate interest and pleasure of reading for a long time one must read books. Rawat also said that writing good books is very important because books enrich society. Books are a medium through which we can pass on our values and culture to the new generation. The book “Samay ki Dastak” and “Sarokar” both have the ability to awaken the subconscious mind of people, he added.

Guest of the ceremony, vice-chancellor of Vikram University prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that books bring ideological revolution in society. For our society to be intellectually prosperous, it is necessary that the writing and reading of books should be regular.

While presiding over the ceremony, senior Gandhian Krishnamangal Singh Kulshrestha extended congratulations and best wishes to the authors of both books.

The review of the book “Samay Ki Dastak” was done by senior litterateur Shriram Dave and the review of the book “Sarokar” was done by the former additional director of public relations department Lajpat Ahuja. The welcome address was given by Chander Sonane and the guest introduction was given by Sandeep Kulshrestha.

On this occasion, senior painter Akshay Ameria, who designed the cover pages of the books released by the guests, was honoured. The programme was conducted by Dr Girish Pandya and a vote of thanks was proposed by Amrita Kulshrestha.