Ujjain: ‘Global effects can be reduced by using solar energy’

Prof Chaitanya Kumar Solanki speaks at the workshop | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on climate change was organised with the combined efforts of the Government Madhav Science College and the Energy Swaraj Foundation. 300 students from various government and private colleges of Ujjain participated in the workshop.

In the workshop, organised in conjunction with regional additional director higher education, Ujjain, Swaraj Foundation’s brand ambassador and IIT professor Dr Chaitanya Singh Solanki presented AMG theory and said that carbon dioxide pollutes the environment for 300 years after being emitted, due to which Greenhouse effect occurs and global warming also starts increasing.

At present, the temperature of the earth has increased up to 2.14 degrees Fahrenheit. IPCC has said in its report that we should budget the carbon dioxide emitted by each person and if everyone should use solar energy then the situation can be changed immediately.

After the lecture of the keynote speaker, the students also asked him questions. Expressing his views, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj, additional director of Ujjain division, said that Dr Solanki, who did not give up even in the crisis of Corona, definitely deserves congratulations, and is promoting and spreading his environmental consciousness. He left his home for 11 years for this pious work.

They also administered oaths to everyone to become energy-literate. Principal Dr VK Gupta said on the occasion that every effort will be made to give concrete shape to the oath taken in relation to energy literacy by imbibing it in life. Dr Manish Kumar Jhala, principal of Future Vision College, expressed gratitude.