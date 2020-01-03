Ujjain: Girl raped at abandoned railway track

Ujjain: A 21-old girl was raped by a man near the abandoned railway track located near Zero Point Bridge at Maksi Road on Thursday night. According to Madhav Nagar police Khumesh Gurjar, a railway worker, resident of Ganesh Pura, raped a girl at the abandoned railway track.

According to reports the girl was coming with her friend from Freeganj, when the accused Khumesh stopped the girl’s friend who was known to him; and sent him to purchase something. In the meantime finding the girl alone, the accused forcibly dragged her to the railway track and raped her. On the basis of the statement of the victim girl the police registered an FIR against Khumesh Gurjar under Section 376, 294 and 506 and arrested him.