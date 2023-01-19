Ujjain: GGPGC students & faculty undergo website development training

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC)’s IQAC and computer science department is organising a training workshop on website making under World Bank Project MPHEQIP Academic Excellence in collaboration with SOUL Education and Welfare Society Ujjain for students and faculty.

The training is being imparted in two batches. Students and faculty are participating in it enthusiastically. Offline training concluded on Wednesday. After it online training will start for students. In the concluding ceremony principal Dr HL Anijwal said that these types of training were necessary for awareness in the IT field. This is an era of IT. So this training opens job opportunities for the students.

Resource persons Mahendra Verma and Chetan Joshi of SOUL Education and Welfare Society Ujjain are guiding the students. Dr Anita Manchandia said that this is a valuable training for our students. Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal told to take full advantage of the training with sincere efforts. Convener Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta said that students and faculty that are getting training have benefitted much and will apply their knowledge to get jobs.

Students Aparna Sarkar, Shivani Prajapati and Vishakha Raikwar presented feedback about the training. Shri Ramesh Patel,Shri Vivek Dubey and Anil Panchal provided technical assistance. Vinita Vyas expressed vote of thanks.

