Ujjain: Getting equipped with self-defense skills is need of hour, says Dr Anijwal

UJJAIN: A 15-day free self-defense camp commenced for girls under the joint aegis of sports department and IQAC in Government Girls’ Post-graduate College.

Inaugurating the camp, principal Dr HL Anijwal said that every student should learn the skills of self-defense as this is the need of the hour. Senior professor and advisor of sports committee Dr Anita Manchandia said that girl students should be mentally strong before adopting self-defense. The chief guest of the programme OP Harod, district sports and youth welfare officer said that now the significance of sports has increased recently and girls are also participating in sports in a big way.

The training of self-defense is being imparted by Mangleshwar Jaiswal, secretary of Ujjain District Karate Association and his team. In all 47 girl students have been registered for the free self-defense training camp. Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, wielding Laathi, Talwarbazi and wrestling will be taught to the students as basic skills of self-defense

IQAC convener Dr Neeta Tapan delivered the welcome address. The programme was conducted by sports officer Sangeeta Karlekar. Dr Sadhna Nirbhay, convener of the College sports committee, expressed gratitude.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:35 PM IST