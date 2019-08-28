Ujjain: Gang of vehicle thieves busted, 11 bikes seized

Ujjain: Mahakal police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and recovered 11 stolen vehicles, on Tuesday. The police arrested two miscreants from Ramghat area with a stolen bike and Saeed and Ankit, residents of village Kudana under Sanver police station, and started interrogation.

The police recovered 3 bikes from their possession. During further interrogation the miscreants stated about 11 more vehicles which they had stolen and sold to Shahrukh and Mithun alias Raja residents of Sanver.

According to Makahal police, Ankit and Saeed Shah were moving at Ramghat, and when they were asked to show the papers of the vehicle, they hesitated and confessed of stealing the bike.

Police also nabbed Shahruk and Mithun who used to purchase the stolen bikes. Ankit and Saeed are habitual vehicle thieves. The police registered an FIR and produced the accused before the court.