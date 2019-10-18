Ujjain: Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’s taken out

Ujjain: Gandhi Sankalp Yatra was carried out on the call of the PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The formal inauguration of the yatra was performed during the yatra by MP Anil Phirojia on October 2.

In the second phase, the yatra was taken out on Friday under the leadership of MLA Mohan Yadav, from Nanakheda Stadium on morning 11am, in which hundreds of youths and senior leaders participated to make the country as dreamt by Gandhi. The participants boycotted single use plastic during the yatra. The yatra ended at Ujjain development authority’s office located at Bharatpuri.

MLA Paras Jain, district BJP head Vivek Joshi and mayor Meena Jonwal were the special guests of the yatra. Addressing the party workers and leaders Mohan Yadav and Vivek Joshi raised the issue of reconstruction of the stadium where many outdoor games can be organised; Joshi also asserted to make the country according to dreams of the Mahatma Gandhi. During the yatra, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Dr Prabhilal Jatwa, Ashok Prajapt, Sunil Bhadoriya, Anand Kchichi, Rajendra Jhalani, and other party members were present. The yatra was conducted by BJP district general secretary Suresh Giri.