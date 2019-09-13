Ujjain: Gamblers arrested, 12 bikes & Rs 45,550 seized

Ujjain: Crime branch team raided a farmhouse located in village Piploda under Narwar police station limits where gambling was being conducted illegally.

The police arrested 29 miscreants with cash Rs 45,550, 12 motor bikes and liquor bottles worth Rs 4100. According to police, gambling was being conducted there from last three months.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted the raid at the farmhouse owned by Deepak Kumawat. The gamblers are mostly from Dewas and other periphery areas.