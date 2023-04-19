Ujjain: Gambhir reservoir’s channel cutting work begins

Tiwari and PHED officials conduct channel cutting work on Gambhir reservoir in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shivendra Tiwari, in-charge of Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s (UMC) water works and sewerage, along with additional commissioner RS Mandloi, assistant commissioner Neeta Jain, PHED executive engineer NK Bhaskar and assistant engineer SK Lad, held a meeting at the PHED office near Chamunda Mata Mandir intersection on Tuesday. A discussion was held regarding the drinking water system of the city to ensure that water tanks are filled to full capacity and supply is done with sufficient pressure in all areas. Later, they conducted an inspection of Gambhir reservoir’s water storage area from Khadotia bridge in which Naharkhedi, Girota, Pardikheda were inspected and the condition of water storage was seen.

During inspection, it was seen that there are puddles at more than 50 places, in which a large amount of water is stored. Tiwari instructed PHED staff to advance the water through channel cutting. While inspecting Naharkhedi, it was noticed that water was being stolen by local farmers where a pipeline was laid by inserting a motor pipe. The pipeline was demolished by the PHED team. After reaching Gambhir dam, the situation of water there was also reviewed.

After observation and thorough examination of Gambhir reservoir, Tiwari and officers met Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and informed him about the capacity of Gambhir dam and said that a decision will have to be taken soon for water supply system. Decision regarding water supply arrangements will be taken during the MiC meeting on April 20.