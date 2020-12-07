Ujjain: Free energy is a crime: Solar Man Prof Solanki

Ujjain: Prof Chetan Singh Solanki an IIT Mumbai professor bestowed with Solar Man title by Central government and declared brand ambassador by state government took part in various programmes on Monday during his second day in Ujjain as part of his Energy Swaraj Yatra.

Talking to reporters at Brahaspati Bhavan, Prof Solanki expressed disagreement on ‘free-of-cost’ energy and termed it a pure crime. He said that it was unfortunate that policy makers, politicians and spiritual leaders do not talk about importance of solar energy. “I want public movement instead of evolving a road map at this juncture. I want people should shun power connections. Educational institutions should cut-off unnecessary power consumption tools,” he added.

Prof Solanki, who has opened a solar energised school at his home town Khargone and who by lighting about two lakh solar lamps made a world record on October 2, 2019, said that solar energy was directly related to economy. He said that maximum energy consumption reflects developmental aspects but present development model was not up to the mark, it was retrogressive to nature as well as human being. There was fundamental lacuna in planning and there was unchecked consumption.

Prof Solanki further said that imbalance was everywhere and blamed it on non-planning of solar energy. Most of the people don’t know about this mess. Global warming should not cross the limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite all agreements it was gradually increasing and “we are heading towards irreversible state,” he added. A public movement was necessary and every human needs to declare that he would not be a part of pollution. It is an issue of existence. “We have to switch over to solar and clean energy from present era of fossil energy. Modernity has become idiotic,” he said urging people to leave power connection and switch over to solar energy as it is imminent for climate change.

Replying to a query, Prof Solanki said that concept of costly and cheap was a mind game so far as solar energy was concerned. Once it becomes priority, it would change. Subsidy was not the solution. New government buildings should have solar plants. Temples should also be equipped with solar plants. Government policies should be smoother. There is no lacuna in solar technology, but lacuna is in implementing solar energy projects. “By local for local” is the slogan of Energy Swaraj Foundation. Women empowerment and gram swaraj is also a good step toward self-reliance, he added.