Ujjain: Fraudulent activities to be curbed

Ujjain: According to new instructions of MTMC, application form for performing abhishek and other rituals will only be available with priests and their representatives.
According to administrator SS Rawat, no one except priests and their representatives will have the application format for abhishek and any other ritual. Rawat said that the decision was taken to avert the incident of duping innocent devotees.
