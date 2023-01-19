Ujjain: Fraudsters who made away valuables from astrologer’s house arrested

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster who stole diamonds and gold rings from an astrologer’s house in Arpita Colony of Nanakheda police station has been arrested from Indore. The man had entered the house with his accomplice on the pretext of making keys for the locks. The crook’s accomplice is absconding.

The incident took place on the afternoon of December 27 at the residence of Arvind Soni in Arpita Colony. Gurudayal Singh, a resident of Mansarovar, Indore, reached Soni’s house with his son-in-law Lalu Singh on the pretext of making the key. The duo made away with 27 rings and Rs 65,000 in cash from Soni’s house. The man had come to Ujjain to commit the crime on the motorcycle of his other son-in-law who lives in Dewas.

After going through the CCTV footage, the police traced the registration number of the bike and reached Dewas. This subsequently led to the arrest of accused Gurudayal. He was produced in the local court and later he was sent to the Central Jail.

In this case, the police are looking for Lalu Singh, the son-in-law of Gurudayal, a resident of Dahod. The police have also made the other son-in-law who lives in Dewas, an accused in the case. Gurudayal had given him a gold coin.

