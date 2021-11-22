Ujjain: Fluctuation recorded in temperature, Humid air brings warmth during day time

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fluctuation in the temperature due to frequent changes in the weather patterns and humidity has been recorded across the state. While the residents and meteorological officials were in awe owing to a sudden and unexpected change in the weather patterns.

The sudden unexpected changes in the weather patterns have made it even more difficult for the Met officials to provide correct forecast for the conditions in the days to come. Although they are predicting that the minimum temperature will drop significantly in the next few days. On Sunday, residents witnessed clear sky and dry conditions with heat and humidity during the day hours.

The rise in temperature, which is not usual in November, has made cough, cold and flu-like conditions residents. General practitioners are seeing more patients with symptoms of sore throat, cold and fever. There has been a sudden rise in the temperature of day and night. The maximum temperature was reported as 27.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which rose to 31 degrees on Sunday. While the minimum temperature was reported at 19 degrees Celsius, it was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:06 AM IST