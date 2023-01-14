Ujjain: Five of family injured in attack at Dangwara

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An entire family was thrashed with sticks and rods by goons when they opposed the occupation of government land in Dangwara. In Dangwara of Ingoriya police station area, Bharat Jat, Shiv Jat, Ravi Jat, Vikas Jat, Samarth Jat, Vijay Jat and Rajaram Jat dug up a road leading to the farm with JCB and started occupying it. Narayan Chaudhary of the village and his family took objection to this and complained to the patwari. The Jat family attacked the family of Narayan Chowdhary. Rahul, Bablu, Ishwar, Narayan and Radheshyam Chowdhary were seriously injured in the attack. They have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Injured Narayan Chowdhary said that many people came with sticks and attacked the whole family. Rahul Chaudhary, who was injured in the attack, said that people in front surrounded and attacked him. He also has a video of this. The relatives of the injured gave a memorandum to the SP office on Friday and demanded action.

