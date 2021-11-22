Ujjain: First Mahakal Sawari to be taken out on Monday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 1st sawari of Lord Mahakal during Agahana month will be taken out on Monday following the age-old tradition. The Sawari will be taken out on the traditional routes.

Large number of devotees would participate in the procession as the state government relaxes curbs following drop in the Covid19 cases. To give grandeur to the ride, preparations continued on the sawari route. While local police and administration have geared up for the event in view of crowd and traffic management in the city.

This will be the third ride in the sequence of four rides in Kartik-Agahan (Margashirsha) months. Baba Mahakal will be seated in a silver palanquin in the form of Lord Chandramouleshwar. The ride from Mahakal temple will start at 4 pm. It will go to Ramghat via Gudri Chouraha, Bakshi Bazar and Kahaarwadi.

After worshiping the palanquin and Baba Mahakal at River Kshipra, the sawari will return to Mahakal temple via Gangaur Darwaza, Modh ki Dharamshala, Khati ka Mandir, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Bazaar.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:01 AM IST