Ujjain: First 1200 participants will be given a ride kit

Ujjain: ‘Saksham Cycle Day’ is being organised on January 19 at Dussehra Maidan under awareness campaign launched by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

Giving information about the programme, GAIL India Limited Ujjain’s general manager Raju Bob Masne on Friday told a press conference that the awareness campaign is being conducted from January 16 to February 15. Being titled ‘Saksham 2020 (Conservation Capacity Festival 2020)’ it has a tagline of ‘Do not consume more, let’s save the environment’.

Hosting Saksham Cycle Day is part of the awareness campaign and its purpose was social awareness and popularising bicycle as an effective means of transport by which health and environment can be conserved and fuel consumption can be reduced.

According to him, in this event the participant has to cycle for 4-5 km. The main objective of the programme is to encourage the use of bicycle as a means of transport in view of the increasing traffic problem. Besides saving fuel from cycling, people’s health will also improve.

Giving information about the registration process, the organisers said that on January 18 offline registration can be done from 11 am to 7 pm at Dussehra Maidan or online registration can be done through www.sakshamcycledayujjain.com or helpline number 9806660660.

In order to enable more and more people to participate in this programme, no registration fee is being charged, but to encourage people, first 1200 participants will also be given a ride kit, which includes a t-shirt and a cap, they added.