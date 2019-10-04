Ujjain: FIRs registered in molestation cases

Ujjain: Two FIRs were registered in two separate cases of molestation in the city. A 35-year-old labourer working in a Poha factory located in Industrial area alleged that colleague Baleshwar son of Ishwar resident of Chhoti Mayapuri befriended her and molested her over the year bluffing for marrying her.

The woman lodged complaint at Chimanganjmandi police station when he denied from doing so. According to victim, the accused also thrashed her. The police registered an FIR and started manhunt for the accused.

In another case of molestation, Khacharod police said that Mangaldas Bairagi resident of village Chapanera molested his brother-in-law’s wife when she was alone in her home.

The victim woman narrated the ordeal with her husband and lodged an FIR against the accused. The police launched probe into the matter.