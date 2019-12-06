Ujjain: Fire erupts in bakery beneath Madarsa

Ujjain: Fire broke in a bakery located in Begumbag area on Thursday morning. Panic spread in the area when people saw spewing smoke from Kohinoor Bakery owned by Shakir Bhai. The owner claimed short circuit behind the untoward incident. No casualty was reported due to the fire.

On being informed, the Mahakal police reached the spot and rescued employees and children studying in a ‘madarsa’ (school) being conducted on the second floor of the building above the bakery.

Petrified by the incident, the locals said that many bakeries and other manufacturing units are functional in the area and the administration should take action against such units. According to fire officer, fire could be controlled with much difficulty due to narrow alleys.