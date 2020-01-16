Ujjain: FIR registered against rioters for obstructing government work

Ujjain: The administration took harsh action in the matter of 103 illegal houses constructed in Moti Nagar colony on government’s land, and razed them after court’s order on Wednesday. The residents of the area created ruckus and vandalised police, PWD and Ujjain Municipal corporation’s (UMC) vehicles and also pelted stones on officials working there. According to Nanakheda police, an FIR against over 20 rioters was registered after lodging complaint by government officials under necessary Section of IPC for obstructing government officials in discharging their duties.

Shelter provided to affected people: The administration claimed that shelters were provided to all the affected residents of the illegal houses. On the contrary, the sources said that arrangements made by the administration were sufficient for evacuated people. According to administration the evacuated people were rehabilitated in village Nimanwasa but it would take some time. Enraged residents of the colony raised slogans against the Congress government. The evacuated residents started collecting debris of their houses after being razed.

BJP corporators raise anti government slogans: UMC general convention started on Thursday amid furor in which BJP corporators raised slogans against administration, for razing illegal houses in Moti Nagar. The corporators raised slogans against state government also. MIC member Radheshyam Verma alleged that after high court’s order the administration could not remove street vendors from Chhatrichowk area but it took action against residents of Moti Nagar.

Significant proposals granted nod in UMC convention: UMC’s general convention was organised under the chairmanship of president Sonu Gehlot on Thursday, in which over 45 proposals were grated nod unanimously for the development of the city.

According to approved proposals, UMC will provide home compost bins for home composters with a subsidy of 50 percent of the cost. The corporation would also promote toilet cum café and managing of community toilets through public participation.

The members decided that the corporation will also allot makeshift building for newly established Lok Seva Kendras at tehsil level. Members approved other projects also which will be helpful to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Mayor Meena Jonwal, Rajshri Joshi, LoP Rajendra Vashishtha and commissioner Rishi Garg shared their ideas for better development of the city. The convention was attended by mayor in council members Satya Naryan Chouhan, Kalawati Yadav, Yogeshwari Rathore, Geeta Choudhary, Neelurani Khatri, and other members.