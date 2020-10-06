Ujjain: FIR against man for giving ‘triple-talaq’ to wife

Ujjain: Chimanganjmandi police registered a case against a man for terminating 20-year-old marriage by pronouncing talaq word thrice. Naz Parveen (35) got married to Mohammed Irfan of Yadav Nagar 20 years ago. The couple has five children. In her statement, the woman said that her parents gifted a house in Yadav Nagar at marriage. Later, Irfan forcibly got it transferred in his name by torturing her. On Monday night, Irfan assaulted and threw her out of the house. She further said that her husband had been torturing her for years but she kept mum. However, on Monday night, he gave her triple talaq and expelled her from the house with children. The police registered an FIR against Mohammed Irfan under necessary Section of the Muslim Women (Protection Rights On Marriage) Act.