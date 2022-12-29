Ujjain: Find out solutions to overcome from water crisis, says Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat

RSS supremo Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat addresses the second day session of International Water Conference, in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): RSS supremo Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat, National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman Adarsh Kumar Goyal and Union Jalshakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in the Saraswat session of the three-day International Water Conference at Malgudi Days Resort, Indore Road, here on Wednesday. The event is being organised jointly by Jalshakti Ministry, Government of India, Deendayal Research Institute and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad to establish an indigenous discussion of the environment on the concept of Panch Mahabhuta.

In his speech, Dr Bhagwat said that to emerge from the crisis of deformities arising out of the imbalance in the five Mahabhutas, we should not disrespect water in any way. Our nature should be respected and it should always be worshipped. The issue of water is serious and we

have to make people aware of its authenticity. It is necessary to work on the five great elements at different places according to their respective powers. Our Indian culture is integral. Seminars are being organised to discuss the water crisis in the country. To overcome this crisis, it is necessary to find solutions from our own level, he said.

On this occasion, NGT chairman Goyal said that our attitude towards Indian culture should be positive. He also gave detailed information about the pollution of rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna and said that even bathing in the rivers has become difficult due to pollution. As long as our rivers do not flow, our rivers will remain polluted. With the speed at which the temperature is rising, our glaciers are melting. It is necessary to have such seminars from time to time. It should be compulsorily implemented on the five Mahabhutas on the ground. It is necessary to stop the sewage found in the rivers and it is necessary to treat the polluted water, he said.

Expressing his views, Union minister Shekhawat said that in order to save our civilisation in our country, sages have contributed significantly from time to time. He said that at the international level, seminars are being organised in different countries to bring Pancha Mahabhoot on the ground. He gave detailed information about the method of water accumulation, its use and consumption. The government is doing its work from time to time to save Panch Mahabhoot, but it is necessary to have everyone’s awareness and everyone’s participation and public participation. It is also necessary to bring change in our behaviour.

Former RSS vice-president Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Swami Kagsiddheshwar Maharaj, cabinet ministers Mohan Yadav, Omprakash Saklecha, Usha Thakur and Kamal Patel, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, MP Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya and Jitendra Jamdar and former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya were among those present in the programme.