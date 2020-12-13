Ujjain: Father married me off after taking Rs 4L from my hubby, says minor girl

Ujjain: In a shocking incident the father of a 16-year-old girl allegedly fixed her marriage with an elderly man after reportedly taking Rs 4 lakh from the groom.

As per Neelganga police, the girl is a resident of Prakash Nagar near Hanuman Temple. She was allegedly coaxed by her father and other family members to visit Udaipur from where she was taken to Khairwada village.

The girl was forced to marry a man who has been identified as Sanjay Kalal. Initially the girl refused to marry him, as he is much older than her. But after she failed to dissuade her father, her marriage was solemnized with the said man on November 24, 2020.

The girl’s parents went back to their hometown after the marriage, leaving the girl with her groom. After living with Sanjay for sometime the girl somehow convinced him to take her to Ujjain to attend her sister’s marriage. Sanjay came to Ujjain with the girl on December 08, 2020 to attend the marriage and later left for his hometown.

Before Sanjay came to fetch his wife- the girl reached out to her aunt and narrated her ordeal. The duo then contacted Police Child-Line officials and reached with them to Neelganga police station.

The victim girl alleged that after marriage the groom Sanjay forcefully established physical relations with her saying that he has given Rs 4 lakh to her father. The girl lodged a complaint against her father Madan and two relatives Sangeeta and Khushbu who had taken her to Udaipur. Further probe is underway.