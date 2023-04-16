Ujjain: Farmers resort to chakka-jam

Farmers resort to chakka-jam on Agar Road in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Angry farmers protested at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi Gate for not getting the right price of their crops, here on Saturday. The chakka-jam, which lasted for about 2 hours, ended after assurance from the SDM. Wheat is arriving in abundance at Chimanganj Mandi these days. The government has fixed the support price of wheat procurement at Rs 2,125 per quintal. But, it is not being procured by grain traders in the mandi on support price. There is resentment among the farmers for this. Protesting against the auction, farmers resorted to chakka-jam in front of the Mandi Gate on Agar Road on Saturday.

On getting information of chakka-jam, SDM Rakesh Sharma and CSP Anil Maurya reached the spot and talked to the farmers. Angry farmers said that grain traders are buying below support price by meeting market officials. However, they lifted the blockade after SDM assured of giving full justice to them during procurement.

