Ujjain: Farmer consumes poisonous substance in front of officials

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer drank poisonous substance during squabble between farmers and a team of administrative officials which had gone to clear the government acquired field of the standing crop. The incident took place in Gawdi under Narwar police station here on Friday.

As the verbal spat was ongoing between the two groups, a farmer, Kalu Singh Sisodia Darbar, a resident of Gawdi, drank poisonous substance . The farmer was rushed to Ujjain for treatment. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition remained serious.

For Vikramaditya Knowledge City, the administration has acquired 2,100 bighas of land around Narwar. The farmers of Gawdi were not happy with the amount being given to them as compensation. The farmers have refused to hand over the land as for the irrigated land, the administration is giving only Rs 70,000 per bigha as compensation

These farmers have filed a petition in the court as well. Tussle between the farmers and the administration over the acquired land has been ongoing since 2008. This year also the farmers have sown crops on the land and the administrative staff had reached to clear the field.

Read Also Ujjain: Directs strict action against those not segregating dry and wet garbage