Ujjain: Family members of martyrs feted during Shauryanjali 

Family members of the martyrs present on the dais during Shauryanjali | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The eyes of the relatives of the martyrs got wet on Monday evening when their feet were washed and worshipped. On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the people of the city gathered in the ‘Shauryanjali’ ceremony organised in honour of the martyrs and their families at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

The programme was hosted by the Shaheed Samarasta Mission. People were seen dancing to patriotic songs presented by Prakash Mali, the bhajan maestro of Rajasthan. When the families of the martyrs of the Ujjain division were called onto the stage and honoured, people started cheering for the martyrs. In honour of martyr Gajendra Surve, the ‘One Cheque, One Sign for Martyr’ programme was started. With this amount, a building will be constructed for Surve’s family members.

Mohan Narayan, the founder of Shaheed Samarasta Mission, started the ‘One Cheque, One Sign for Martyr’ campaign. Media coordinator Rahul Radheshyam said that in 11 states of the country, the people who were martyred in the last 15 years are being honoured. Shaheed Samarasta Mission will organise the ‘Shauryanjali’ programme in 75 major cities of the country, he said.