Ujjain: Eye camp held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of Yuva Manch Satsang Samiti, the seventh eye camp was completed under the year cataract operation camp 2022 and 2023 in the settlements of Ujjain city. In the camp, selected cataract patients were operated free of cost by Murlidhar Kripa Hospital with all the facilities including medicines and spectacles.

Social worker Ajit Mangalam said that in the camp organised on the birthday of the platform founder Gopal Bagarwal at Annapurna Montessori School Sandipani Nagar Agar Road, 150 people were examined, in which selected 15 cataract patients were sent to Murlidhar Kripa Hospital, Maksi for operation. On the other hand, wheat was distributed to 100 destitute elders under the Annapurna Grant Scheme of Yuva Manch Satsang Samiti, which has been running it for 19 years. Wheat for the first month of the 19th year was distributed on Sunday under the wheat distribution programme and will be done between the 1st and 5th of every month.

