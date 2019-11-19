Ujjain: Ex-MP’s supporters uprise against UMC team

Ujjain: The atmosphere of Triveni Vihar Colony heated up on Tuesday when a team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) reached there to raze the alleged illegal construction made by BJP’s ex-Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya at his commercial garden ‘Vatika’.

According to available information, the action was taken after a complaint, but Malviya’s supporters gathered around the garden as soon as they sensed it. They also decided to stop the corporation's action, but police was immediately informed about it, following which a CSP along with the police force was rushed to the spot. On seeing increasing tension in the case, the police chased the complainant’s supporters and former MP’s supporter and finally dispersed them.

On the other hand, heated arguments were also held among the former MP’s supporter and the municipal gang members. Sources informed that this is the same garden that comes under the residential scheme Triveni Vihar Colony of the Ujjain Development Authority, but Dr Malviya reportedly started commercial use of garden.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the corporation officials and engineers are also dissatisfied over the entire episode. They also indicated that a harsh action may be initiated against the illegal construction in association with the local administration. According to Dr Malviya, the matter pertained to a personal complaint which has been resolved.

