Ujjain: Ex-Cong corporator opposes Nath’s visit to Bagheshwar Dham

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress corporator in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Himanshu Joshi has sought immediate intervention of the party high command with regard to state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s visit to Bageshwar Dham on February 13. In a letter to the AICC, Joshi on Sunday stated that though Bagheshwar Dham is a holy place in Madhya Pradesh, its peethdhishwar Pt Dhirendra Shastri seems to indulge in RSS propaganda. Moreover, Shastri also used to make hate speeches all along. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi has recently taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra successfully, but if Kamal Nath makes his visit to Bageshwar Dham it will send wrong message and this move may also harm the prospects of the Congress party in assembly elections,” Joshi said. He also demanded Nath to reconsider his decision.

