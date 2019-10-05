Ujjain: ETA submits memo, seeks 7th pay commission

Ujjain: Government Engineering College (GEC)’s Engineering Teachers’ Association on Friday demanded the state government to enforce recommendations for 7th pay commission. The teachers handed over a memorandum to Dr Atulkumar Sthapak addressing the minister of state technical education. Secretary Dr Apratulchandra Shukla read out the memorandum. On this occasion president Dr DK Sakarawadiya, joint secretary Dr Sanjay Verma, treasurer Hemant Patel other teachers were present.