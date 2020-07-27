Ujjain: Eight corona positive cases take district tally to 1,141

Ujjain: With eight COVID positive cases, the district tally surged to 1,141 on Monday. So far, total 861 patients have

As per the Health Department, one death was reported on Monday, taking the death tolll to 73. The infection count of the district stands at 861.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 789 new coronavirus cases, 189 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 28,589, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 820, they said.

Of them, two deaths occurred in Jabalpur and Rewa while one patient died each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Barwani, Singrauli and Ashoknagar.

At 189, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 127 in Indore and 59 in Gwalior, officials said.

A total of 659 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 19,791.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 127 to 6,985 and death toll mounted to 304 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 5,503 cases while the fatality count stood at 159.

The case count in Gwalior went up to 2,037, it said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from seven districts since Sunday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

The state now has 3,076 active containment zones.