Ujjain: Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with fervour

Ujjain: Eid ul Azaha was celebrated with ardour and warmth across the city by muslims on Monday. The main namaz was offered at eidgah located in Indira Nagar.

Hustle-bustle was witnessed in muslim majority areas of the city with enthusiasm among community members. Main markets were stuffed on Sunday for necessary festive purchase.

The principal namaz was offered at 7.30 am under the guidance of shahar Quazi Khalikur Rehman and the community members exchanged wishes by hugging one another.

The administration made necessary arrangements for maintaining law and order in the city. Collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other senior officials made lighting and other arrangements at eidgah and made the approaching roads to eidgah cleaned.

The officials also exchanged wishes to muslim community members. After namaz, the community member performed sacrifices at their homes.