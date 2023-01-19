UJJAIN EDUCATION SUMMIT: Despite signs of degeneration, tradition of Indian knowledge continues to flourish, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses ‘Ujjain Education Summit’ at Vikram University, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that many things in the new education policy, take us towards our ancient heritage. How much we know about India is the question before us today. The educational and cultural heritage of Ujjain is unique. Lord Krishna took education here and it is beautified as the city of Kalidas, where Navaratnas of Vikram like Varahmihir were born. The tradition of Indian knowledge has been flowing continuously. Now we are talking about Takshila and Nalanda.

“Once upon a time, rivers of milk and curd flowed in our country. The heroic saga of Rana Sanga keeps resonating in this country. Signs of degeneration are visible in the present society,” he added.

Governor was addressing a daylong ‘Ujjain Education Summit’ on Indian Knowledge Tradition organised under Shiksha Samagam programme at Vikram University’s Swarn Jayanti Hall. Addressing the programme, higher education Minister Mohan Yadav said that there were many examples in our tradition that showcase culture.

He said that we have known for years the art of transmitting our knowledge tradition to each other without language or dialect.

The welcome speech was given by Vice-Chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. Prof Narendra Kumar Taneja, national general secretary, Vidya Bhartiya Ucch Shikshan Sansthan and IGNTU vice-chancellor Dr Prakashmani Tripathi also spoke on Indian knowledge tradition.

Book Exam Warrior written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released by Governor Mangubhai Patel and other guests. Published in Hindi and English, this book includes speeches given by the Prime Minister on important areas related to the examination. The said book is being translated into 16 different languages of India. The programme was conducted by Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma while Dr Prashant Puranik proposed a vote of thanks.

Governor and other guests perform bhoomi-poojan for the reconstruction of archaeological museum at Vikram Kirti Mandir. |

Bhoomi-pujan for reconstruction of archaeological museum held

With Governor Mangubhai Patel as chief guest, the Bhoomi Pujan of new gallery, including a new building to be constructed in the archaeological museum complex in the Vikram Kirti Mandir complex, was performed on Wednesday. After the Bhoomi Pujan, guests including the Governor and higher education minister Mohan Yadav inspected the archaeological museum. MP Anil Firojia and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal were also present. The present Vikram Kirti Mandir museum in the Vikram University houses some of the rich history of the city with artefacts from almost all periods and rulers. Not only this, the museum has a collection of 650 prehistoric-era artefacts and 30,000 rare manuscripts in the huge archaeological museum. Due to the dilapidation of the present building, the work of renovation and up-gradation of the museum will be done by Smart City. The proposed work includes the construction of the new building of 1200 sq mt and up-gradation/renovation of the existing structure of 4500 sq mt and setting up of a new gallery to display artefacts, air conditioning and modern storage/display, lighting and audio/digital means of artefacts and manuscripts. A work order in the name of M/s Doshi Consultant Pvt Ltd, Indore has been issued by Ujjain Smart City. A budget of Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned for the work.

