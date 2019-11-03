Ujjain: Eco-friendly fresher & farewell party held

Ujjain: A fresher and farewell party was organised in an eco-friendly way by B Sc-II year biotech students at Government Girls Post-graduate College (GGPGC). Stage play and dances were performed by first year students. They claimed to hold a plastic free event, right from decoration to refreshment.

Principal Dr Ulka Yadav in her presidential address greeted the students for good future. Coordinator Dr Leena Lakhani urged the student not to use plastic and save environment. Deepika Yadav of first year bagged the title of Miss Fresher while Varsha Kumawat of third year was won Miss Farewell title.

Payal Gaur, Richa Sharma and Pragya Jaisawal were selected for ‘Best Dress’. Dr Rashmi Bhargava, Dr Pratibha Akhand, Sheeba Khan, Sakshi Sardana, Pratiksha Ambadekar, Pooja Vinodia, Mayuri Sonar, Nidhibala Jain and Divya Vimal were present. Programme was conducted by Ritika Soni and Dakshta Doraya while Pragya Jaiswal proposed a vote of thanks.