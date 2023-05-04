Ujjain: Eco Club organises competitions at Madhav Science College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the patronage of principal Dr VK Gupta in Government Madhav Science College, an 8-day programme was organised by the Eco Club on the occasion of World Earth Day. Keeping in view the theme of World Earth Day 2023, ‘Investment in our planet, investment in our Earth’, various competitions related to the subject were organised under the guidance of Dr Manmeet Kaur coordinator of Eco Club. More than 80 students participated in these competitions.

First place was obtained by Jaya Anand, second by Nikhil Goyal and third place by Priyanshi Sharma in the essay competition. In the speech competition, first place was achieved by Aman Parmar, second by Mohammed Ramzan and third by Aditya Malviya. Arpita Anjana stood first, Swasti second, and Nikita Solanki third in the Rangoli competition.

A debate contest was organised on the topic of the conservation of the earth and our duty in which Harshita Anjana, Nikita Solanki, Swasti, Pradeep Junwal, Mohammed Ramzan and Lavish Sharma participated. The discussion was moderated by Dr Shakuntala Pandey.