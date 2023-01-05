Ujjain: Dr Joshi’s book on “21st Century Cinema’ released

Guests release Dr Joshi’s book |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A writer is a social visionary in the true sense. He makes a subtle observation of all aspects of society. Cinema has been witness to not only entertainment but also social change. Dr Devendra Joshi’s writing is multifaceted. It is a matter of pleasure that he is continuously writing on subjects related to society and literature.

Former divisional commissioner and scholar Dr Mohan Gupt expressed these words as a Saraswat guest in the auditorium of Ram-Janaki temple in Neelganga on the occasion of the launch of the book titled “21st-Century Cinema” published by senior writer and editor Dr Devendra Joshi from Saraswati Books, Raipur.

The chief guest of the programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Writers Association, Ujjain was Prof Vijay Kumar CG, vice-chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University. He said that this book has highlighted the development journey of Hindi cinema and the changes in it in detail. The author has done a subtle investigation of the broad subject in small chapters. Since today's reader does not want to read big and long articles, Dr Joshi’s writing impresses the readers. His fluent writing on various subjects is very useful for society. His writing style is amazing and effective.

The programme was also addressed by Dr Premlata Chutail, Dr Shailendra Parashar, Rajpal Singh Jadaun and Shyadas Maharaj.

