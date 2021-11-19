Ujjain Donkey Fair sees Rs 1 cr sale in four days

UJJAIN: The donkey fair, being organised ahead of Kartik Mela, has set a record as more than 500 donkeys worth a total of Rs 1 crore were sold in four days. The fair was not organised last year due to Covid-19 induced restrictions. Around 25 traders and several buyers from various districts of MP and Rajasthan participated in the fair. Trader Kamal Prajapat said that the business was good this year as donkeys worth Rs 10,000 were sold at Rs 20,000.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:32 PM IST