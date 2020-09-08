Ujjain: ‘Does govt want to implement new education policy without teachers?’

After four days of silent and cooperative protest the assistant professors (APs) of Ujjain Engineering College (UEC) on Tuesday voiced their concerned.

They are yet to get any information from the Union or the State authorities. The protest has been started all-over India by TEQIP-III faculties.

Union government authorities are keeping the future of education in dilemma, the striking AP said, Does the government want to implement new education policy without teachers?

Expressing views during the demonstration, the agitators said that education is the backbone of any country. In case of education, IIT and NIT are our top institutes and that’s why you recruited us from them.

Even centre and state authorities promised to the World Bank that we are selecting INDIA’s best talent and will make education quality a boon for nation.

There reports say the same that TEQIP-III is highly successful and quality of passing students is also increasing. But what about us, questioned they.

No one is ready to take responsibility of IIT - NIT pass-outs on their shoulders. Just passing like a ball from state to central and vice versa.

We are sitting in open veranda, college parking area, etc doing the best we can. All the classes are going on. Not even a single work is hindered because of our protest.

If you do think we are not qualified, then next time u will have to recruit from Massachusetts, California university, etc only, then how India will become self reliant or Aatm-Nirbhar?

It’s not about 1 or 2 faculty, we are 1,554, all are from IIT and NIT. If we talk to any higher official, they say we know you all are highly qualified and quality of education improved a lot, but when we ask what our future is after September 2020 they become mute spectator. It’s really a need of the hour, what actually does the government want? We are teachers, we cannot do halla bol type of an agitation to seek media attention but we can teach during protest that actually we have learnt from our alma mater, they added.