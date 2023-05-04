Ujjain: Doctors' strike affects health services

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After two days of symbolic demonstration, the doctors of Ujjain joined their counterparts from government hospitals across the state to go on a strike from Wednesday. The strike has since been called off but earlier its effect was seen in the District Hospital. However, the civil surgeon claimed to get contractual doctors to work so patients do not face any problems.

Earlier, the doctors said that after the earlier agitation by the medical federation, the state government formed a high-level committee and assured them to resolve the demands in a month, but did not take any decision even after two and a half months. For the last two days, the doctors lodged a protest by tying black bands. The doctors of the District Hospital said that patients will not be given any kind of treatment in government hospitals until their demands are met.

A total of 19 doctors of the District Hospital participated in the strike. Civil surgeon Dr P N Verma put 13 contractual doctors on duty in different shifts. He said that apart from OPD, emergency, child diseases and obstetrics will continue to be treated like normal days in Charak Hospital. On the other hand, ADM Anokool Jain and SDM Rakesh Sharma reached the District Hospital at around 10 am.

They sat in the OPD of the hospital for some time and left after taking information about the treatment of the patients while the tehsildar was sent to Charak Hospital by the collector. The treatment of patients was being undertaken by contractual doctors in the OPD of the District Hospital. No specialist reached out to see the patients admitted in the wards. Work was being done as usual by the other staff of the Health Department. In Charak Hospital too, RMO Dr Nidhi Jain was looking after the arrangements.

ATTENDANTS LOOKED WORRIED

On the other hand, people were seen getting worried since Wednesday morning, patients and their relatives were seen struggling with many problems in District Hospital and Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. A patient injured in a knife attack in the Neelganga police station area was admitted to the District Hospital on Tuesday. He did not receive any treatment since morning and was taken to the private hospital in the afternoon. A patient admitted to the bone ward was waiting for the report of the fracture and told that since morning no doctor provided him with any treatment. The OPD was dependent on the Ayurveda doctor and the admitted patients were dependent on the medical students practising in the medical research centre.

COLLECTOR REVIEWS SITUATION

Collector Kumar Purushottam held a meeting with civil hospital officials, president of Indian Medical Association Dr Vijay Agrawal and doctors of the RD Gardi Medical College, Amaltas Hospital, and other eminent private doctors of the city on Wednesday in the hall of the administrative complex building. In the meeting, the collector directed that it should be ensured that no untoward situation is created in the district during the strike. If a patient is referred from a city hospital to a private hospital, the doctor should treat him immediately. First aid should be given to patients referred from civil hospitals to private hospitals free of cost. In the meeting, ADM Anukul Jain, additional collector Mrinal Meena, SDM Rakesh Sharma, vice-president of IMA Dr Archana Maheshwari, president of Nursing Home Association Dr Katyayan Mishra, Dr Rajendra Bansal, Dr Ajay Khare, RD Gardi Medical College dean Dr Mangal, superintendent Dr Sharma and other doctors were present.

AYUSH DOCTORS DEPUTED IN PLACE OF ALLOPATHIC DOCTORS

All the government-autonomous hospitals in the district have been handed over to AYUSH doctors after the doctors went on strike. From the point of view of work convenience, the support of AYUSH doctors is being taken to run the health systems smoothly in the district. AYUSH doctors are handling the entire health services during the strike. AYUSH doctors have been ordered by the chief medical and health officer for emergency service. Whereas just a few days ago, the Supreme Court had given a decision that the salary of AYUSH doctors cannot be made equal to the salary of allopathic doctors because emergent services cannot be taken from AYUSH doctors. Ignoring this order of the Supreme Court, the duty of AYUSH doctors has been imposed in all the hospitals of the district to provide emergency services at present.