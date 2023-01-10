e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Doctors, paramedical staff boycott work

This is being opposed. In this regard, Dr Pankaj Nath said that it is wrong to link doctors with the Sarthak app

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarthak app launched for management of the work of health department employees is facing opposition. On Tuesday, health workers protested by stopping work. Patients suffered a lot due to the demonstration. The presence of health workers has been made mandatory on the Sarthak app.

This is being opposed. In this regard, Dr Pankaj Nath said that it is wrong to link doctors with the Sarthak app. It should be closed. The closure of the work of doctors and employees also affected the facility of the District Hospital. Neither a ward boy nor any doctor was seen to take care of the patients. Patients who were to be operated on also had to wait.

