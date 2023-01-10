Ujjain: Divisional conference of BJP’s Traders Cell held

Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For the strength of the organisation, the workers should always keep in mind the four principles - contact, communication, dedication and coordination. Work can be done by making the organisation strong on the basis of all four sources.

Sharad Agrawal, the convenor of the State BJP Traders Cell, said this while addressing the workers at the divisional conference of the Bharatiya Janata Party Traders Cell. Bharatiya Janata Party’s state co-convenor Vijay Agrawal told that in the divisional conference organised on Lok Shakti, the cell’s state in-charge Anil Jain Kalukheda, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, former president of BJP rural Madan Sankhla, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, city district president Vivek Joshi were present for guidance.

The in-charge of the state Jain said that the merchant cell works as a backbone in society. It should be accessible to every businessman and stand with him in his suffering. The conference was addressed by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Madan Sankhla and state working committee member Vasu Keswani gave the welcome speech. The programme was conducted by Vijay Agrawal.