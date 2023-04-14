Ujjain: Div comm, IG inspect Panchkroshi Yatra route

Pilgrims launch Panchkroshi Yatra two-day in advance in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional 118-km Panchkroshi Yatra will begin from Krishna Dashami of Vaishakh month (April 15) and conclude on Amavasya (April 19). After inspecting the yatra route, halts and sub-halts, district officials of the concerned departments have been directed to provide basic facilities to Panchkroshi Yatris.

On Thursday, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, IG Santosh Kumar Singh, DIG Anil Kushwaha along with administrative officers began the tour from Nagchandreshwar Mahadev Temple located at Patni Bazaar. Yadav instructed officials to provide basic facilities to the yatris as per requirement.

They also visited Undasa, Pingleshwar, Shani Temple and directed department officials to ensure arrangement to facilitate yatris. Collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, ADM Anukul Jain and SDM Rakesh Sharma were present. The Panchkroshi Yatra will begin on April 15. In the morning, a batch of more than 50 male and female Panchkoshi Yatris reached the temple. It continued till evening.

SHIV RATH

The Hanuman Bhakta Mandal and Shivrath Steering Committee, Khatriwada, informed that Shiv Rath will be involved in the five-day journey along with thousands of pilgrims.