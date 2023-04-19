Ujjain District Road Safety Committee meet: E-rickshaws to have unique ID, GPS

Representative | PTI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of collector Kumar Purushottam in the meeting hall of the administrative complex building here on Tuesday. During the review of traffic system in the city, the collector directed that the database of all e-rickshaw drivers in the district should be prepared in the next 15 days. A numbering system should be implemented on e-rickshaws. Every e-rickshaw should be given a unique ID. All vehicles fitted with GPS should be linked to the control room of the Smart City Project.

During discussion on the creation of a vehicle zone in a radius of 500 to 700 metres around Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakal Lok, the collector said that alternate arrangements should also be made so that devotees do not face any kind of inconvenience while travelling. A limited number of contracted e-rickshaws of Ujjain Smart City Transport Limited should be operated under private-public participation (PPP) by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Ujjain Smart City near Chardham Temple. A tender should be invited for this. According to the RTO, the e-rickshaws will be operated by drivers in particular areas at a fixed rate.

The collector further said that complaints have been received from devotees coming from outside about the arbitrary collection of fares by e-rickshaw drivers. Therefore, a rate list should be decided by running a campaign by the RTO. Every e-rickshaw will have to compulsorily paste the rate list. It will be approved by the RTO. In view of the increasing number of e-rickshaws in the city, the collector directed that e-rickshaw dealers should not register new e-rickshaws. Do not issue trade certificates for new e-rickshaws. Only registered e-rickshaws should be allowed in the district. At present three thousand e-rickshaws are being operated in Ujjain City.