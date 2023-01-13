Ujjain: District-level collective Surya Namaskar programme held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda's birthday is celebrated as Youth Day. On Thursday, on the occasion of Youth Day, the district-level collective Surya Namaskar programme was organised at Dussehra ground in Ujjain. A large number of school students participated in the programme. The Madhya Pradesh anthem was sung at the beginning of the programme and the message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was broadcast through All India Radio. After this, group Surya Namaskar programme was organised.

BJYM ORGANISES YOUNG INDIA RUN

On the birth anniversary of India's youth icon Swami Vivekananda, under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district Ujjain, "Young India Run" was organised on the call of the state leadership under Khelega Madhya Pradesh campaign here on Thursday. Youths participated in the race from Shaheed Park Ujjain to Kalidas Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Dewasgate Ujjain under the leadership of BJYM District President Harshvardhan Singh Kushwaha and took a pledge to imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and be health conscious.

AIS celebrates Youth Day

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated as National Youth Day. Students of Akshat International School (AIS) celebrated Youth Day by organising Surya Namaskar and a seminar. On this occasion, the students were informed about Swamiji’s biography and his ideals and gave them the message that we cannot think of progress and development without empowering the youth of the country. On this occasion, the entire school family along with the students and teachers performed Surya Namaskar for better health and energy.

GK CONTEST

An essay and general knowledge competition on the 160th birth anniversary of Yug Purush Swami Vivekananda was organised by Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society. Organisation’s president Pankaj Jaiswal and vice-president Sameerul Haq said that an essay and general knowledge competition was organised on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, an era man, at Amira Academy Adarsh Nagar, Dewas Road. Students participated in the competition and gave correct answers to the questions. The students who answered correctly were rewarded by the Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society. An essay competition on the life of great men was also organised.

AT NALANDA ACADEMY

Students in Nalanda Academy celebrated Youth Day by performing Surya Namaskar under the direction of sports teacher Anil Saxena. Senior lecturer Rahul Shukla threw light on the importance of exercise and Surya Namaskar. School administrator Shailendra Singh Shaktawa was also present on the occasion.

IN KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA

Kendriya Vidyalaya Ujjain celebrated National Youth Day on the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Principal Mukesh Kumar Meena paid his tribute by garlanding the portrait of Swami Vivekananda. He quoted that Swami Vivekananda's philosophy, ideals and way of working could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth who have the potential to give India a better future and work for it. He asked youth to learn from the life of Vivekananda that life need not be long but it should be big. The students presented an inspiring song reflecting the thoughts and principles of Vivekananda.