Ujjain: Dispute between BJP leaders, cops; ASP to probe incident

Ujjain: During the CM’s visit some BJP leaders created ruckus and jostled with cops to welcome at helipad on Friday while their names were not enlisted by the district administration.

Ex-corporator Om Agrawal, senior leader Jagdish Agrawal and some others had heated arguments with some cops and CSP and criticised them for stopping them to welcome the CM. The names of the said BJP leaders were not in the list of the persons who were to welcome CM.

BJP leader Rajapalsingh Sisodiya wrote to SP in the matter and alleged that CSP Ritu Kevre misbehaved with him. CSP Ritu Kevre alleged that she has cleared her side to IG Rakesh Gupta and further action will be taken as per the instructions of the senior officials.

Lady CSP pays price

Nanakheda CSP Ritu Kevre paid the price for indulging in a heated verbal duel with BJP leaders during the arrival of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s at Ujjain helipad on Friday. On Saturday night she has been shunted to Gwalior.