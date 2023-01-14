Ujjain: Discussion and question forum held to mark Youth Day

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Youth Day programme was organised on the 160th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda under the joint auspices of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management, India Study Centre and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal. An interesting discussion and question forum was organised in the institute auditorium. Sikh social officer and an environment lover SS Narang. He said that the life of Vivekananda always inspires patriotism, spirituality and hard work. His great thoughts will continue to guide the ideal countryman.

While presiding, Dr Deepak Gupta, president, Board of Management Studies, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management urged the students to read and imbibe the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda. The joint programme was coordinated by Dr Dharmendra Mehta, director, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management, Vikram University. The vote of thanks was expressed by faculty member Dr Nayantara Damor. On this occasion, Dr Manu Gauraha, faculty of sociology, presented the guest introduction and the programme was summarised by Dr Sachin Rai, associate professor cum placement officer.

Rakesh Khoti, senior technical Officer in association with quiz master Dr Dharmendra Mehta, was responsible for the main score in the question stage programme. Priyamvada Parmar Rimjhim Dubey and Dinkle Kandaria acted as time managers and co-coordinators

YUVA SANGAM

Saints have cherished our culture with the penance of thousands of years. Young monk Swami Vivekananda made India proud on the world stage. This unique event of Yuva Sangam under the aegis of Swarnim Bharat Manch is a wonderful one. To make India a golden and world guru, children will have to inculcate religious culture.

This was said by Mahamandaleshwar Gyandas of Nirmohi Akhara, chief speaker at the Tower on the occasion of the thirteenth Youth Sangam programme on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day, the pillar of inspiration for the youth.

FOUR CITY STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN YOUNG ACHIEVERS EVENT

In the “Town Hall with Young Achievers” programme organised at Chief Minister’s residence, students of Government Madhav Science College namely Varsha Nishad, Aman Parmar, Pritam Wakataria and Naureen Qureshi, an alumnus of Government Kalidas Girls College, participated on behalf of Ujjain division and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan communicated with them.

In this programme organised on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, young talents were honoured by the CM and their suggestions were received for the formulation of youth policy. Varsha Nishad, an alumnus of Government Madhav Science College has started a start-up giving employment to many .

Aman Parmar and Pritam Vaktaria, students of Government Madhav Science College, have secured places at the national level in the Khelo India competitions. Similarly, Naureen Qureshi, an alumnus of Government Kalidas Girls College, has been selected for the post of assistant professor by the MP Public Service Commission in 2017. The team of students was led by Dr Dinesh Verma.

