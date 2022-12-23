Ujjain: Directs strict action against those not segregating dry and wet garbage

Collector addresses a review meeting of municipal staff in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In Swachh Survekshan-2023, the city of Ujjain has to be number one in cleanliness. For this the participation of the residents is necessary as well as the criteria set for the cleanliness survey must also be followed, said collector adding that everyone should work better with team spirit.

Collector Asheesh Singh was speaking at a meeting to review the preparations for the Cleanliness Survey 2023 at Grand Hotel here on Friday.

He said that we have to take special care that we will get a 7 star only if garbage is not seen at any place in the city. The collector further said, in the preparations for the Swachh Survekshan-2023, 100 per cent segregation is to be done and strict action should be taken against those who do not segregate dry and wet garbage. Maximum citizen feedback should be ensured so that the participation of the citizens remains 100 per cent, he added.

All the equipment has to be arranged for the safety of our friends engaged in the sanitation work, said Singh. He stressed on making a zone-wise calendar and attractive painting at selfie points for 3R activity.

Slogans of cleanliness should be written along with wall paintings in the wards, so that the message of cleanliness reaches every house. He said a competition should be held for awarding the colony with the cleanest back lane.

It is necessary to get night cleaning done on main roads and intersections through road sweeping machines. Garbage should be collected in commercial areas through garbage collection vehicles at night so that the city roads look neat and clean at night. To make the ban of single-use plastic effectively successful, raid all the big go-downs in the city, he said adding, take action of making the zero-waste event effective for which awareness should be created.

Ujjain municipal corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh said the maintenance of Sapt Sagar and other reservoirs will now be done by PHED. He instructed to complete the work by the end of January. Directing the revenue department and other taxes that the banners, hoardings and flex installed in the city should be removed immediately, otherwise the action of defacement of property should be done. Additional commissioners Ashish Pathak and Aditya Nagar, deputy-commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, superintending engineer GK Kanthil and SBM core team members were present in the meeting.