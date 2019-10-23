Ujjain: Differently able girl abducted, raped

Ujjain: A miscreant abducted a differently able girl and raped her for two days at different places. According to Madhav Nagar police, the 22 year old victim girl, along with her father, set out for Jaipur to implant a prosthetic leg but missed the train at Indore station. Meanwhile, accused Subhash Yadav met them at the station and assured them to take them back to Ujjain. He dropped the girl’s father midway, asked him to fetch a car for further journey and fled with the girl. Longing for his return, the girl’s father lodged a police complaint at Madhav Nagar police station.

After two days, the police recovered the girl from Badnawar by tracking the girl’s phone. According to the girl, the accused forcefully took her to Indore and then to Badnawar, and raped her at both the places. The police arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him under Section 366, 376, 376(2) (1) and 376(2) (N) of IPC.